Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will report $100.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $100.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $365.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

