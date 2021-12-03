Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will report $100.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $100.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $365.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshworks.
Freshworks stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $53.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
