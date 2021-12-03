Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $532.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

