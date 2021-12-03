Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €78.10 ($88.75) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.75 ($76.99).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.62 ($59.80) and a 52-week high of €71.44 ($81.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is €59.27 and its 200 day moving average is €64.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

