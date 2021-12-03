Truist Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $325.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.52 and a 200-day moving average of $259.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

