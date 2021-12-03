Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

VET stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 488,762 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

