INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

INDUS (ETR:INH) received a €52.00 ($59.09) target price from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($46.02) price objective on INDUS in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR INH opened at €31.30 ($35.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. INDUS has a 12 month low of €31.30 ($35.57) and a 12 month high of €37.70 ($42.84). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

