Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.45) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.02 ($36.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($39.86).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

