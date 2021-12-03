UBS Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €116.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.60.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.