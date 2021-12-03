Canaccord Genuity Cuts Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target to C$0.70

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.90 to C$0.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of PNG stock opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$76.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

