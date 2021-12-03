Contrasting Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) & FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Korea Electric Power and FirstEnergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.23 $1.59 billion $0.74 12.19 FirstEnergy $10.79 billion 1.95 $1.08 billion $2.03 19.02

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 1.85% 1.60% 0.55% FirstEnergy 9.97% 17.84% 2.98%

Risk and Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Korea Electric Power and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 1 2 2 0 2.20 FirstEnergy 0 3 3 0 2.50

FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Korea Electric Power pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Korea Electric Power has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FirstEnergy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Korea Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Korea Electric Power on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities and the regulatory assets. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. FirstEnergy was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

