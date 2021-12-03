FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BioVie Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. BioVie has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIVI. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

