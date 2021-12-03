Analysts Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the highest is $17.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million.

FSTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.