JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.81.

NYSE:H opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after buying an additional 117,661 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

