A.G. BARR’s (BAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 655 ($8.56) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.98) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.28. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £598.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,716 shares of company stock worth $3,040,396.

A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

