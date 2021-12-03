Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £17.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.26.
In other Serinus Energy news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 342,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
