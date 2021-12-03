Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £17.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.26.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 342,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.