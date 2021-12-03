Raymond James Comments on Parkland Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.20.

PKI stock opened at C$34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.85. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.78 and a one year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

