Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.34 and traded as high as C$2.24. Graphite One shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 78,108 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.23 million and a P/E ratio of -27.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.34.

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

