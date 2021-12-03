Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Short Interest Down 33.8% in November

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

