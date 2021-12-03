Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.93

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.93 and traded as high as C$28.95. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$28.80, with a volume of 220,095 shares traded.

MFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

