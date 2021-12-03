Ambarella Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 265% compared to the average daily volume of 3,634 call options.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

AMBA stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average is $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

