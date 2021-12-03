Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.69

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.69 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,075.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $140,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $331,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.