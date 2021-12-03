Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 189,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $216.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.52.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

