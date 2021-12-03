Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 274,875 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.