DA Davidson Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $91.48 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,713.24.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,171.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,413.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,306.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 19.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Booking by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,721,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.