Morgan Stanley Lowers DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has 190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 187.00.

DNBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DNB Bank ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.57.

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.43. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

