BOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,361 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,412 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 451,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,920 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

