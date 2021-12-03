ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.10 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.17 ($16.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. ENI has a one year low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a one year high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

