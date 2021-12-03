ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 292,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

