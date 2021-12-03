Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TREB stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Trebia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.