TheStreet Downgrades McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

MUX opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $436.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

