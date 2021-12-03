Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,042.31 ($65.88).
LON RIO opened at GBX 4,721 ($61.68) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,694.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,415.71. The firm has a market cap of £76.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
