Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $60.88 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

