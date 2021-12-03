Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.78.

BNS stock opened at C$84.65 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$66.09 and a 12-month high of C$84.86. The company has a market cap of C$102.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

