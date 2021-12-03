TheStreet Downgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $772.76 million, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

