Financial Analysis: comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) versus QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get QuinStreet alerts:

This table compares QuinStreet and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.44 $23.56 million $0.23 67.00 comScore $356.04 million 0.79 -$47.92 million ($0.97) -3.54

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuinStreet and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.99%. comScore has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 50.63%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than comScore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 2.07% 4.25% 2.83% comScore -18.61% -31.81% -10.38%

Summary

QuinStreet beats comScore on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.