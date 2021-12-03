Critical Comparison: Senmiao Technology (AIHS) versus Its Peers

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Senmiao Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -144.39% -1,608.66% -57.63% Senmiao Technology Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million -$10.36 million -2.04 Senmiao Technology Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 11.57

Senmiao Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology Competitors 364 1335 1612 58 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Senmiao Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senmiao Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senmiao Technology competitors beat Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

