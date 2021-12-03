Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FUJIFILM in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

