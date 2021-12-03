Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

KRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

KRG stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

