Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report sales of $162.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.20 million and the highest is $165.60 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $802.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

