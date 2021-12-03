Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.16

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.16 and traded as high as C$16.28. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$16.28, with a volume of 1,430 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.16.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.