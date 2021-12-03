Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
