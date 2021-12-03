Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.