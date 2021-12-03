Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,564.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $8.10 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.
About Mazda Motor
