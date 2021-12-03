Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,564.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $8.10 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.