Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Up 0.8%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 231,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 714,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45.

