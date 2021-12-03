Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Grows By 29.8%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,558,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 3,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 772.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.