Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Grows By 29.8%

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,558,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 3,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 772.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.