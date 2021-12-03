Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 49 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

