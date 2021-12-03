PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.50

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $12.68. PFSweb shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 37,808 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in PFSweb by 117.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 29.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 27,509.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

