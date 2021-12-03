Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$37.00.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.75.

AFN opened at C$32.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company has a market cap of C$604.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.71.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.3500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

