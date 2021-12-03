Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $346.97, but opened at $367.75. Zscaler shares last traded at $353.00, with a volume of 25,415 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.55.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

