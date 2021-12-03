Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

