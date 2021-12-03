BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BMTX opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 335,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 109,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 253.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104,274 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.